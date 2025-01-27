Most San Diegans woke up Monday to puddles or downpours, a welcome respite from the 40-plus day drought the region had experienced.

The county's first significant rainstorm of the season brought totals Monday ranging from a quarter to half an inch near the coast to more than an inch in the mountain slopes, according to the National Weather Service.

Several crashes during the first rain of the year caused traffic problems during Monday's morning commute. Light showers could continue in some areas through Wednesday. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

A 15% chance of thunderstorms remained for county beaches through early Monday, with the possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning and brief gusty winds accompanying any storms that develop, according to forecasters.

Here's how much wet stuff fell in your neck of the woods in the past two days as of 5 a.m. on Monday (*stations above the freezing level may not show accurate accumulation totals):