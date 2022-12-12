Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?

How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches.

The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as a cold front moved southeast across the region. After a brief break late Sunday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected returned to the area later Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Oh, and snow up in the mountains — lots of it in some places. In National City, small hail called graupel fell in such quantities that some thought it was sleeting.

Rain and snow gauges across the county were busy — and will be occupied Monday afternoon as well — recording totals. So, how much precipitation was that in your neck of the woods? Here's what the National Weather Service said as of 10 a.m. on Monday (these are two-day totals):

Snowfall in San Diego's Mountains

Rainfall in San Diego Coast Areas (in inches)

SAN ONOFRE 1.57

MIRAMAR 1.15

OCEANSIDE 1.08

CARLSBAD 1.01

KEARNY MESA 1.01

FASHION VALLEY 0.94

MONTGOMERY FIELD 0.94

CARLSBAD AIRPORT 0.91

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 0.85

SAN MARCOS 0.81

ENCINITAS 0.79

El CAMINO DEL NORTE 0.76

BROWN FIELD 0.66

POINT LOMA 0.52

NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION (CORONADO) 0.42

CHULA VISTA 0.31

Rainfall in San Diego Valleys (in inches)

RAINBOW CAMP 1.76

LAKE WOHLFORD 1.53

MOUNT WOODSON 1.45

SKYLINE RANCH 1.43

OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 1.36

HARBISON CANYON 1.33

ALPINE RAWS 1.29

RAMONA 1.22

VALLEY CENTER 1.18

FLINN SPRINGS 1.17

COUSER CANYON 1.17

RAMONA AIRPORT 1.15

ESCONDIDO 1.13

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 1.11

GRANITE HILLS 1.09

VALLEY CENTER RAWS 1.07

DEER SPRINGS 1.05

SANTEE 1.04

RANCHO BERNARDO 1.04

LOS COCHES CREEK 1.04

MIRAMAR LAKE 0.97

POWAY 0.96

BONSALL CRS 0.94

BARONA 0.91

COLE GRADE RD 0.88

LA MESA 0.85

SAN MIGUEL RAWS 0.75

RINCON SPRINGS 0.74

Rainfall in San Diego Mountains (in inches)