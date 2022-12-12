San Diego Mountains Become Winter Wonderland as Snow Falls in Julian, Mount Laguna, Palomar

San Diego's mountains have turned into a winter wonderland thanks to a storm system that dumped a layer of snow on the county's peaks to start the week.

The winter storm swept across San Diego County overnight Sunday and left snowfall on Julian, Mount Laguna and Palomar mountains. By 9 a.m. Monday, at least three inches fell at Mount Laguna and on Birch Hill near Palomar Mountain, and an inch was recorded in Julian, the National Weather Service said.

Those numbers were expected to climb as live cameras over Julian's main street and Mount Laguna's popular mountain lodge showed continuous snowfall throughout the morning. The tallest mountain peaks could see up to a foot of snow by the time the storm system moves out of the area, the NWS reported.

Travelers hoping to catch a glimpse of the snow would likely need chains to get them up the mountains. The San Diego County Department of Public Works said chains were required on Palomar Mountain as well as on Sunrise Highway leading to Julian from Old Highway 80 to SR-79.

A winter storm warning was in effect for areas above 4,500 feet elevation until 10 p.m. Monday, which warns of possible icy and snowy roads and poor visibility. Travelers were advised to keep a flashlight, extra food and water in their vehicle in case of emergencies.