Mission Beach

Body found in sand near Mission Beach prompts death investigation

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A death investigation is underway in Mission Beach after the body of a man was found Wednesday morning near Bonita Cove.

NBC 7 was at the scene reporting on post-Fourth of July beach cleanup when several transients alerted our crew of a possible body on the sand. An NBC 7 reporter called 911 after confirming there was an unresponsive individual in the area.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) has taped off the vicinity for the investigation. A cause of death has not been revealed.

This is a breaking news event. Please refresh as more information and details become available.

