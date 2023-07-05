12-Year-Old killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Oceanside

A 12-year-old was killed Tuesday when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their car in Oceanside Tuesday night, authorities said.

At 11 p.m. the Oceanside Police Department received calls of a two-car crash on Surfrider Way and North Myers Street. Police said the crash occurred when a white Volkswagen was traveling Northbound on Myers Street at a high rate of speed and broadsided a blue Nissan Altima which was traveling east on Surfrider Way.

Police arrived to find a 12-year-old boy dead at the scene. The driver and another young passenger of the Altima suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The two passengers of the Volkswagen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing but police suspect that both alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash. The driver of the Volkswagen was placed under arrest at the hospital for suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The name of the 12-year-old is being withheld pending notification to the family.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Traffic Collision Investigator Kevin Lissner at (760) 435-4651.