“You Are Going to Hate This: The Frights Plan Full-Album Livestreams

The Frights had just kicked off their tour when the novel coronavirus began to wreak havoc on the U.S. We were starting to hear the extent of the spread in other countries and had already received the first of the state guidelines to cancel any gatherings of more than 250 people. This, of course, was quickly revised and updated, and evolved into the current stay-at-home order for California, but being a band on an interstate tour made for an especially uneasy time.

The Frights proceeded with that first night of tour -- which would turn out to be their final show -- on March 13 in Phoenix, before suspending the rest of their dates. This was certainly a double disappointment, as it coincided with the release of their fourth record, "Everything Seems Like Yesterday."

“The whole industry kinda shut down,” lead guitarist Jordan Clark texted to SoundDiego. “It definitely shifted our whole year ... and who knows what's to come, at this point.”

It was also almost exactly one month after the band played an epic, free show at Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park for thousands of young fans, a space normally reserved for buttoned-up organ shows. Of course, on this occasion, it was flocked to by fans of all ages and boasted mosh pits and crowd surfers, and proved to be a night to remember.

This week, the Frights announced they'll be joining in the livestreaming fun of the current #stayathome order.

“Since we’re can’t play for you on the road right now, we put together the Frights At Home Tour," the band announced via its Facebook page. "We’ll be playing a stripped-down version of each one of our albums live."

The first set takes place on Wednesday at 7 p.m, with frontman Mikey Carnevale performing "Everything Seems Like Yesterday." Will the rest of the band try to find ways to join the future livestreams?

“I'm kinda just staying home, playin' it safe,” Clark texted. “We just have to play it by ear.”



Catch the sets via the band's Instragram page @theFrights:

