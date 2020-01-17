Win Tickets to ‘Holiday Hangover’ at House of Blues

If, like us, you're having trouble adjusting to the ho-hum life now that we're living life well into the new decade, House of Blues San Diego has something to boost your spirits: The live-music venue chain is now running a special "Holiday Hangover" promotion that lists tickets to dozens of upcoming shows at $25 or less!
But before you start shelling out money to various shows, we've got you covered: SoundDiego has teamed up with House of Blues San Diego to give one lucky winner FOUR tickets to a 'Holiday Hangover' show of their choice, along with a $50 gift card for dinner service at the venue's restaurant!
Enter now for your chance to win FOUR tickets to the 'Holiday Hangover' show of your choice at House of Blues San Diego!
SoundDiego
Music. Community. Culture.
Local show-goers will have plenty to choose from, too. Running the gamut of nearly every genre of music imaginable, tickets will be available for big names such as DJ Quik, Have Mercy, Black Label Society, Badfish, the Motels, Sepultura, Tech N9ne, Little Dragon, and more.
Get in it to win it while you can because we're pulling the winning name on Thursday, Jan. 23, at noon!
House of Blues San Diego shows included in the Holiday Hangover promotion include:
01/24/2020 Emo Night
01/24/2020 Drake Bell
01/25/2020 Jacquees
01/30/2020 JI Prince
01/31/2020 Randy Houser
02/08/2020 Logan Mize
02/13/2020 Ramon Ayala
02/14/2020 Led Zeppelin 2
02/19/2020 Los Retros
02/21/2020 Dark Star Orchestra
02/21/2020 Vincent
02/22/2020 DJ Quik
02/23/2020 Ramon Ayala
02/26/2020 Have Mercy
02/27/2020 Black Label Society
02/28/2020 Riot Ten
02/29/2020 Overkill
03/01/2020 Badfish
03/01/2020 Social Club Misfits
03/05/2020 Liquid Stranger
03/07/2020 Jordan Davis
03/14/2020 The Motels
03/18/2020 Sepultura
03/20/2020 Elohim
03/28/2020 Chippendales
04/04/2020 Ripe
04/05/2020 Torres
04/09/2020 BACILOS
04/11/2020 TECH N9NE
04/22/2020 Jacob Collier
04/23/2020 Lil Mosey
05/09/2020 Sebastian Bach
05/09/2020 Astrid S
05/12/2020 Little Dragon