Win Tickets to ‘Holiday Hangover’ at House of Blues

If, like us, you're having trouble adjusting to the ho-hum life now that we're living life well into the new decade, House of Blues San Diego has something to boost your spirits: The live-music venue chain is now running a special "Holiday Hangover" promotion that lists tickets to dozens of upcoming shows at $25 or less!

But before you start shelling out money to various shows, we've got you covered: SoundDiego has teamed up with House of Blues San Diego to give one lucky winner FOUR tickets to a 'Holiday Hangover' show of their choice, along with a $50 gift card for dinner service at the venue's restaurant!

Enter now for your chance to win FOUR tickets to the 'Holiday Hangover' show of your choice at House of Blues San Diego!

Local show-goers will have plenty to choose from, too. Running the gamut of nearly every genre of music imaginable, tickets will be available for big names such as DJ Quik, Have Mercy, Black Label Society, Badfish, the Motels, Sepultura, Tech N9ne, Little Dragon, and more.

Get in it to win it while you can because we're pulling the winning name on Thursday, Jan. 23, at noon!

House of Blues San Diego shows included in the Holiday Hangover promotion include:

01/24/2020 Emo Night

01/24/2020 Drake Bell

01/25/2020 Jacquees

01/30/2020 JI Prince

01/31/2020 Randy Houser

02/08/2020 Logan Mize

02/13/2020 Ramon Ayala

02/14/2020 Led Zeppelin 2

02/19/2020 Los Retros

02/21/2020 Dark Star Orchestra

02/21/2020 Vincent

02/22/2020 DJ Quik

02/23/2020 Ramon Ayala

02/26/2020 Have Mercy

02/27/2020 Black Label Society

02/28/2020 Riot Ten

02/29/2020 Overkill

03/01/2020 Badfish

03/01/2020 Social Club Misfits

03/05/2020 Liquid Stranger

03/07/2020 Jordan Davis

03/14/2020 The Motels

03/18/2020 Sepultura

03/20/2020 Elohim

03/28/2020 Chippendales

04/04/2020 Ripe

04/05/2020 Torres

04/09/2020 BACILOS

04/11/2020 TECH N9NE

04/22/2020 Jacob Collier

04/23/2020 Lil Mosey

05/09/2020 Sebastian Bach

05/09/2020 Astrid S

05/12/2020 Little Dragon