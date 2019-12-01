Tim Pyles’ December Countdown

As we wrap up 2019 and look forward to 2020, this is your December show calendar. Now, I know tastes are different -- more than ever before -- so this is just a guide, and I don't claim to be your personal tastemaker, because tastes are different. In the days of monoculture, we shared many interests, but today, it's getting harder and harder to have a shared experience, as we aren't the same as we were. So drink up buttercup, this is December 2019!

As noted below, I booked some of these shows, and don't forget I am at the Merrow hosting every Tuesday, so local bands should show up.

Dec. 1: The Old Firm Casuals and Charger at Brick by Brick. Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is in the Old Firm Casuals, and Matt Freeman of Rancid is in Charger.

Dec. 2: X and Los Straitjackets at the Casbah. The secret is out!

Dec. 3: The Make Up at the Casbah. They broke up in the year 2000 but have played since then, and here is your chance for some "Gospel Yeh-Yeh" in person!

Dec. 4: From Indian Lakes and Queen of Jeans at Soda Bar. Great double bill! Get into it! Introspective indie rock and denimcore -- that's what it says....

Dec. 5: 91x Holiday Show with the 1975, Catfish & the Bottlemen, Idkhow and locals Fashion Jackson. Ho ho ho from 91x....

Dec. 6: Me First & the Gimme Gimmes at House Of Blues. I hate cover bands, but this is one I can get into!

Dec. 7: Authority Zero at Brick by Brick. Melodic punk, ska and reggae. These guys are all over the place, but cohesive.

Dec. 8: Christopher Cross at the Magnolia. "Ride Like the Wind" is my jam -- such easy listening, but so good! He was all over the charts circa early '80s, but then MTV came along and things changed.

Dec. 9: Nicely, Bit Maps and New Me at Casbah. This is your chance to support locally sourced music.

Dec. 10: The Charlie Daniels Band at the California Center for the Arts. I am not a huge country fan, but I've always loved "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." There is much more to Charlie than that, so go see for yourself.

Dec. 11: Son Little at Soda Bar. Retro soul and urban blues.

Dec. 12: La Dispute, Empath and Touche Amore at House of Blues. A night of noise and experimental sounds -- it's gonna get weird.

Dec. 13: Allah-Las at the Observatory North Park. It's garage rock at its finest.

Dec. 15: Two cool Casbah events, first up Gary Heffern's Last Waltz at 3 p.m. and later that night, round two with the Sleepwalkers, Cowpoke and Chloe Lou & the Liddels. Gary Heffern fronted the Penetrators: SD legends! The rest of the night is roots rock!

Dec. 16: Midnight Monuments, Doom Bloom and Runs Deep at the Casbah. Full disclosure, I booked this show and I have decent taste....

Dec. 17: Body Salt, Shane Hall and Junipero at the Casbah. Full disclosure number two: I booked this show also....

Dec. 18: Brokeback, Tara Jean O'Neil and L.A. Takedown at Soda Bar. Brokeback is Doug McCombs of Tortoise and Eleventh Dream Day.

Dec. 19: The Tubes featuring Fee Waybill at Belly Up. "White Punks on Dope" is a great song and one of my favorites to this day, plus Fee is a legend!

Dec. 20: Matt Embree and AJ Froman at the Soda Bar. Matt is also the frontman of RX Bandits.

Dec. 21: Phantom Planet at House of Blues Voodoo Lounge. I love the song "California," regardless of it being the theme song to "The O.C."

Dec. 22: Cattle Decapitation at Brick by Brick. These guys keep getting bigger and growing their audience -- very proud of this local band.

Dec. 23: Glass Spells, MRCH and Famblood at the Casbah. Full disclosure number three, I booked this show, too (sorry if this is getting annoying)....

Dec. 24: Exile on Kettner Boulevard at the Casbah. An annual tradition started by the Dragons, and it continues to this day.

Dec. 25: Merry Christmahanukwanzakah!

Dec. 26: El Vez Screamers Tribute at the Casbah. El Vez loves Screamers, a band that influenced the beginning of the punk rock scene, inspiring the Dead Kennedys, the Germs and El Vez.

Dec. 27: The Major Minus, Stints and Pucky Willis at the Soda Bar. The Major Minus is a local band -- support locally sourced music.

Dec. 28: Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, plus Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers at the Casbah. Big Sandy and Deke are together again, so the dance floor will be packed.

Dec. 29: The Cavemen and Slab City at Soda Bar. Garage rock from New Zealand....

Dec. 30: Ten Bulls, the Bassics and Frau Eva at the Casbah. Final full disclosure, I booked this one, too!

Dec. 31: Happy New Year's to you and yours! Be safe and remember surge pricing on your Uber or Lyft....

Thanks for your support over the year, and I am looking forward to seeing you in 2020! That's my spiel, and the rest is up to you, so I'll see you at a show!

