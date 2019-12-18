Surreality Bites

Wednesday night offers a grab bag of treats. If you're feeling the instrumental vibe, Brokeback will meet your needs with their textured and layered sounds while locals Amerikan Bear and the Surrealistics bring a retro psyche vibe to the Casbah. Venice has once again sold out their popular annual Christmas show at the Belly Up, and Joykill -- with their dark and moody interwoven vocals and melodies -- defies what you think of when you hear people talk about folk rock. You can catch their free show at Whistle Stop. Around town, Bar Pink hosts a Gothic night, and emo DJs go head-to-head at the Office.

Amerikan Bear, the Surrealistics, Sycamore @ Casbah

Brokeback, Tara Jane O'Neil, L.A. Takedown @ Soda Bar

Taking Back Sunday vs. Brand New (DJ cover set) @ The Office

Joykill, Strange Ages, Dead Perennials @ Whistle Stop

Possession with DJ PJ and DJ Leigh Mass @ Bar Pink

The Cobby Brzeski Quartet @ Seven Grand

Wild Country Wednesday @ Moonshine Beach

Winter Bass @ Space

Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

Black Magic Flower Power, Yabutifida, Inure & the Tale @ The Holding Company

Thursday, Chris Conley @ Brick by Brick

Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's

Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing

Paul Lopez @ Border X Brewing

Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66

Northern Lights @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde

Open Mic Night @ Pour House

Jeff Moore @ The Kraken

Club Kingston Presents: Revival, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's

Suzanne Westenhoefer @ Martini's Above Fourth

Stoney B Blues @ Crossroads, House of Blues

Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live

The Hump Wednesday, with Weegee Diego, Julian Ramirez, Ukeim @ U-31

Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)

Live Music @ Henry's Pub

Clapton Hook @ Humphrey's Backstage Live

Wu-Tang Wednesdaym with Mister Hek and guests @ El Dorado

Open Mic/Open Jam @ 710 Beach Club