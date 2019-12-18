SOUNDDIEGO

Surreality Bites

Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 18, 2019:

Wednesday night offers a grab bag of treats. If you're feeling the instrumental vibe, Brokeback will meet your needs with their textured and layered sounds while locals Amerikan Bear and the Surrealistics bring a retro psyche vibe to the Casbah. Venice has once again sold out their popular annual Christmas show at the Belly Up, and Joykill -- with their dark and moody interwoven vocals and melodies -- defies what you think of when you hear people talk about folk rock. You can catch their free show at Whistle Stop. Around town, Bar Pink hosts a Gothic night, and emo DJs go head-to-head at the Office. 

  • Amerikan Bear, the Surrealistics, Sycamore @ Casbah
  • Brokeback, Tara Jane O'Neil, L.A. Takedown @ Soda Bar
  • Taking Back Sunday vs. Brand New (DJ cover set) @ The Office
  • Joykill, Strange Ages, Dead Perennials @ Whistle Stop
  • Possession with DJ PJ and DJ Leigh Mass @ Bar Pink
  • The Cobby Brzeski Quartet @ Seven Grand
  • Wild Country Wednesday @ Moonshine Beach 
  • Winter Bass @ Space
  • Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
  • Black Magic Flower Power, Yabutifida, Inure & the Tale @ The Holding Company
  • Thursday, Chris Conley @ Brick by Brick
  • Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
  • Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
  • Paul Lopez @ Border X Brewing
  • Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
  • Northern Lights @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
  • Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
  • Open Mic Night @ Pour House
  • Jeff Moore @ The Kraken
  • Club Kingston Presents: Revival, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
  • Suzanne Westenhoefer @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • Stoney B Blues @ Crossroads, House of Blues
  • Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
  • The Hump Wednesday, with Weegee Diego, Julian Ramirez, Ukeim @ U-31
  • Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
  • Live Music @ Henry's Pub
  • Clapton Hook @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • Wu-Tang Wednesdaym with Mister Hek and guests @ El Dorado
  • Open Mic/Open Jam @ 710 Beach Club

