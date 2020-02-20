Singer/Songwriters Invade Solana Beach

Thursday night offers up an eclectic mix of live music, including Seaport Sessions with Mdrn Hstry and the Frets. This is a revamped version of the events that kicked off late last summer. Instead of a weekly event, it's switched to a monthly event with more bands, more event sponsors, and more food and drink options to keep you entertained, and it's still all-ages and free to attend. At the Belly Up, hushed singer/songwriter Joshua Radin brings his friends Ben Kweller and William Fitzsimmons to the Belly Up, alternative duo Illiterate Light make their Casbah debut, and Berklee College alum Bay Faction play Che Cafe.
Thursday, February 20, 2020:
- Seaport Sessions: Mdrn Hstry, the Frets @ Seaport Village
- Joshua Radin & Friends, with Ben Kweller, William Fitzsimmons @ Belly Up
- Illiterate Light, Shane T @ Casbah
- Bay Faction, Lunar Hand, Jara, Leon Canoe @ Che Cafe
- Albert Posis, Nieman, Prvdnt @ Soda Bar
- Lord Howler, Authentic Sellout @ Bar Pink
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Heaven's Club (ex-Deafheaven), Kraut @ Whistle Stop
- Vale of Pnath, Gorod, Wolf King, Corpsemaker, Defy the Tyrants @ Brick By Brick
- Sheila Sondergard @ Metl
- Luna Luna, Foxtide, Chalk Talk @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Javier Escovedo, Roger!, the Debacle @ Pour House
- Clapton Hook @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- The Fountain of Youth, Getaway 95, the Rinds @ Tower Bar
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Will Breman @ De Oro Mine Co
- Dreaming Ghosts, Parade of Horribles, Deathboys, Angelshade @ Bancroft Bar
- BJ Jezbera @ Rabbit Hole
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m)
- OB Hip-Hop Social #83 @ Winston's
- Bessie's Half, Colin Jones, the Liquorsmiths, Ryan Freeman @ Til-Two Club
- Funk Puppies @ The Kraken
- Three Chord Justice @ Mr Peabody's
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Throwback Thursdays @ Moonshine Beach
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Thizzday, with Lesteezy, Dimitri, Mr. Hek @ El Dorado
- The Turquoise Room Soul Organization @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Acid Varsity 68, featuring WWIV, Phaedrider, Kale n Toka, MaxBetta @ Kava Lounge
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Mercedes Moore @ Tio Leo's
- Josexxx '80s Night @ Manhattan Bar
- Sundance @ Renegade
- Brazilian Carnaval 2020, with Gabriel o Pensador, DJ Leonard Neurose, DJ VTR @ Spin
- Shane Hall & Gypsy Sally @ 710 Beach Club