Singer/Songwriters Invade Solana Beach

Thursday night offers up an eclectic mix of live music, including Seaport Sessions with Mdrn Hstry and the Frets. This is a revamped version of the events that kicked off late last summer. Instead of a weekly event, it's switched to a monthly event with more bands, more event sponsors, and more food and drink options to keep you entertained, and it's still all-ages and free to attend. At the Belly Up, hushed singer/songwriter Joshua Radin brings his friends Ben Kweller and William Fitzsimmons to the Belly Up, alternative duo Illiterate Light make their Casbah debut, and Berklee College alum Bay Faction play Che Cafe.

Thursday, February 20, 2020: