Wolf at the Door

We all worked really hard this week, so let's get into the good stuff this weekend, shall we? At the Belly Up, it's all about the raucous rock of Wolf Parade. I still remember their first show at the Casbah and how thrilled I was to score a ticket way back then, and have had the good fortune of catching them a couple more times over the years, and believe me, it's an amazing live show. Meanwhile, local musician Chris Squire has played in numerous local bands over the years, including the Tori Cobras, Tit Wrench, and Tiltwheel. Tonight he celebrates his big five-oh at the Casbah, and things are sure to be fun and sweaty when the Havnauts and Strawberry Moons bring their big sounds to the small City Heights space of Black Cat.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020: