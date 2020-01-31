Wolf at the Door

We all worked really hard this week, so let's get into the good stuff this weekend, shall we? At the Belly Up, it's all about the raucous rock of Wolf Parade. I still remember their first show at the Casbah and how thrilled I was to score a ticket way back then, and have had the good fortune of catching them a couple more times over the years, and believe me, it's an amazing live show. Meanwhile, local musician Chris Squire has played in numerous local bands over the years, including the Tori Cobras, Tit Wrench, and Tiltwheel. Tonight he celebrates his big five-oh at the Casbah, and things are sure to be fun and sweaty when the Havnauts and Strawberry Moons bring their big sounds to the small City Heights space of Black Cat.
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020:
- Wolf Parade, Land of Talk @ Belly Up
- Chris Squire Turns 50 with Deaf Club, Agonista, Grids, Billy Druid, Dj Swami @ Casbah
- The Havnauts, Strawberry Moons, Pinkeye @ Black Cat Bar
- The Swedish Models, Daggers 86, Wave Parade @ Tower Bar
- Death Cab for Karaoke @ Soda Bar (Free)
- Drug Hunt, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Gay Agenda @ Whistle Stop
- Heavy Hawaii (Music Video Premiere), Underpass (Alex Solo) @ Swish Projects (2903 El Cajon Blvd., All Ages, 7 p.m., free)
- The Joe Kay Experience: A Special 4 Hour Set @ Music Box
- The Spinners @ Sycuan Casino (SOLD OUT)
- Mochilero All Stars @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Naked Aggression, Corrupted Youth, Systematic Abuse, War Fever, Vertigoat @ Til-Two Club
- Seize The Day Entertaining presents Assia Ahhatt @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
- Los Quinceañeras, Cumbia Machin, Las Sucias, Polux @ Thorn Brewing Co.
- Shawn Rohlf @ The Ould Sod
- Techniche @ Blonde
- Still Ill @ 710 Beach Club
- Angela Aguilar @ The Magnolia
- Marshall Hawkins remembers Daniel Jackson @ Dizzy's
- DJ Heather Hardcore and DJ Mike Delgado @ Bar Pink
- G & The Swinging Gypsies @ Panama 66
- Small Kline @ Metl
- Long Lost Suns @ Mother's Saloon
- Horrorpops, the Quakes, Franks & Deans @ Brick By Brick (SOLD OUT)
- Alicia Eris, Kahlil Nash, Trishes, Josue Vazquez @ Lestat's
- Kitchen Dwellers, National Park Radio @ Winston's
- Dalton & The Sheriffs @ Moonshine Beach
- Rachel Horter @ Moonshine Flats
- Cheecharones @ De Oro Mine Co
- Free Martin & The Chrome Domes @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Todd Goodnough @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- Justin Froese @ The Rabbit Hole (10-11 p.m.)
- Damn Dirty Apes @ The Kraken
- Randy Houser @ House of Blues
- Custard Pie @ Mr. Peabody's
- 3 Car Garage @ City Pub
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- The Sea Monks @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Rock of Ages: '80s Tribute@ Park & Rec
- Parade of Horribles, Some Kind of Nightmare, the Pictographs @ Pour House
- The Nightengayles @ Pour House
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Tighten Ups @ Wildwood Crossing
- Blue Largo @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- All-Vinyl Happy Hour w/Monsieur Turbeau @ The Office (6pm)
- DJ Fishfonics @ U-31
- Albert Castiglia Band, Michelle Lundeen @ Tio Leo's
- Jimi Nelson Band @ Renegade
- Detroit Underground @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- The Reflectors @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- I-90 @ Navajo Live
- Corrosion - South Bay Darkwave @ Manhattan Bar
- Finesse, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Trampa @ Bassmnt
- San Diego + Australia presented by FNGRS CRSSD & BIG BAM BOO @ Spin
- DIVINITY & Nocturne present: Machino @ Kava Lounge