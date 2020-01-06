The Cold Facts of Life

Today kind of feels like the official start of 2020 as many students return to school and anyone who had an extended holiday break from work is likely going back to it today. So in case the rat race gives you a major case of the Mondays, head out tonight and enjoy some live music. At the Casbah, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact kick off what will be a Monday residency for several of the various Redwoods Records bands and the shows won't break the bank at just $5 a show. The Redwoods aren't the only residency in town, however, as local soul act Thee Sacred Souls hope to build on their audience and reputation with a Soda Bar residency. Around town, Mandy Rowden plays De Oro Mining Co., Michele Lundeen is at Humphreys Backstage, and the longest-running residency in the world ever* continues at Winston's with Electric Waste Band. (*actual world record not verified)

