Magic Mike

The music industry is so tricky these days. In the old days, there was a simple progression you could mostly follow from artist inception to discovery to record deal to radio. Of course there were anomalies, but generally you could see it happening. But we're living in a diversified platform world. Something can go viral and an artist skyrockets. A good music supervisor gives an artist choice placement and they become a phenomenon. I was captivated by "Big Little Lies," the HBO series that has had two solid seasons. And by the "Big Little Lies" Facebook fan group I joined, I know that I wasn't the only one who, by the second episode, was Googling the name of the artist with that mesmerizing song that ran over the opening credits. The song is "Cold Little Heart" and the artist is Michael Kiwanuka, and it's approaching 80 million views on YouTube. Back then, he didn't have any U.S. tour dates planned, but tonight he finally appears in San Diego to play to a sold-out crowd at the Observatory North Park and all of us "Big Little Lies" fans are all here for it. Around town, Theo Katzman gets down at the Belly Up, Cassie B & the Stingers shake things up at the Casbah, and Soda Bar has a hip-hop night with Lil Boii Kantu.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020:
- Michael Kiwanuka, Sammy Brue @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
- Theo Katzman, Rett Madison @ Belly Up
- Cassie B & the Stingers, Andrew Barrack, Jungle Poppins @ Casbah
- Lil Boii Kantu, Ph4De, Sir Daniel @ Soda Bar
- Envenomist, Hive Mind, Reaper, Dysthymia, Les Temps Barbares, Malamygdala @ Tower Bar
- Black Cat Wax DJs with DJ likeitornot and DJ smokebreak @ Bar Pink
- Club Kingston Presents: MAIZ, Irieality , DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Drip Trop with Dunekat, Mr. Hek & Dash Eye @ The Office
- Open Oscillator Open Mic @ Whistle Stop
- Rip It Up: '60s/'70s/'80s proto punk, post-punk, power pop and more @ Space (FREE)
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Fish & the Seaweeds' Psychedelic Wednesday @ The Holding Company
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Original Music Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos' Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- Dance Klassique with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- iD the Poet @ AC Lounge
- Stay Sweet (Duran Duran Video Shoot) @ Navajo Live
- DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Clapton Hook @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Office Hours with the Professor & Juni Flo @ El Dorado
- Open Mic with featured band Cruz @ 710 Beach Club