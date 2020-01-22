Magic Mike

The music industry is so tricky these days. In the old days, there was a simple progression you could mostly follow from artist inception to discovery to record deal to radio. Of course there were anomalies, but generally you could see it happening. But we're living in a diversified platform world. Something can go viral and an artist skyrockets. A good music supervisor gives an artist choice placement and they become a phenomenon. I was captivated by "Big Little Lies," the HBO series that has had two solid seasons. And by the "Big Little Lies" Facebook fan group I joined, I know that I wasn't the only one who, by the second episode, was Googling the name of the artist with that mesmerizing song that ran over the opening credits. The song is "Cold Little Heart" and the artist is Michael Kiwanuka, and it's approaching 80 million views on YouTube. Back then, he didn't have any U.S. tour dates planned, but tonight he finally appears in San Diego to play to a sold-out crowd at the Observatory North Park and all of us "Big Little Lies" fans are all here for it. Around town, Theo Katzman gets down at the Belly Up, Cassie B & the Stingers shake things up at the Casbah, and Soda Bar has a hip-hop night with Lil Boii Kantu.

