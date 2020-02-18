Sarah McLachlan Surfaces at the Civic

There are certain artists who, at just the mention of their names, trigger a thousand memories. Sarah McLachlan is one of those artists. I mean, how can you not think of those sad, doggy eyes looking at the camera in those ASPCA ads, but her music was everywhere in the '90s , Lilith Fair was legendary, and audiences still come out in droves to catch the musician live, as they will tonight when she plays the Civic Theatre. Around town, Eric Hutchinson plays the Belly Up, Soda Bar goes doom with Year of the Cobra, and Casbah and Merrow have solid local lineups if you're down to check out something new.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 18, 2020