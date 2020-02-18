Sarah McLachlan Surfaces at the Civic

There are certain artists who, at just the mention of their names, trigger a thousand memories. Sarah McLachlan is one of those artists. I mean, how can you not think of those sad, doggy eyes looking at the camera in those ASPCA ads, but her music was everywhere in the '90s , Lilith Fair was legendary, and audiences still come out in droves to catch the musician live, as they will tonight when she plays the Civic Theatre. Around town, Eric Hutchinson plays the Belly Up, Soda Bar goes doom with Year of the Cobra, and Casbah and Merrow have solid local lineups if you're down to check out something new.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 18, 2020
- Sarah McLachlan @ Civic Theatre
- Eric Hutchinson, Casey @ Belly Up
- Broadway SD presents "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" @ Balboa Theatre
- The Spiritual Motels, the Banduvloons, Touchtone @ Casbah
- Year of the Cobra, Space Wax, Call of the Wild @ Soda Bar
- 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Splendid Noises, Jungle Poppins, Donna Larsen & the Messengers @ The Merrow
- Fenix Flexin (of Shoreline Mafia), Bravo Da Bagchaser, Team 7, VaShon, D'vir Mona @ Music Box
- Aaron Goldberg Trio @ The Athenaeum
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- The Tourmaliners @ Tio Leo's
- Reggae Tuesdaze, with Cityside, Cruz, and Emmanuel (Organika Music) @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Sweet n' Juicy @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- In Search of Solace, Call It Home, Blackcast @ Brick By Brick
- Warrior Poets @ The Kraken
- MDC, Inciting Riots, Missing Limbs, Philistine @ Til-Two Club
- Adams gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Leigh Scarritt @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Semisi Open Mic @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado