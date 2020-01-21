Big Ticket Tours Announce San Diego Stops

They should just go ahead and call today 'Tour Tuesday': Live Nation just announced four huge upcoming shows for San Diego music fans featuring Alicia Keys, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Los Ángeles Azules and Nickelback.

While Hall and Oates are scheduled to perform at Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (NICUA) on Sunday, May 31, the other three tours hit town in September — with Alicia Keys at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre on Sept. 11, Los Ángeles Azules at Viejas Arena on Sept. 26, and Nickelback at NICUA on Sept. 29.

Tickets for the Nickelback show (which also includes Stone Temple Pilots and hometown pop-rockers Switchfoot as openers) go on sale on Thursday at this link, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m., while Hall and Oates (featuring KT Tunstall and Squeeze as openers) and Los Ángeles Azules tickets both go on sale the following day, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. Keys gets her own on-sale ticket date on Monday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. All times are PST. Visit LiveNation.com for more information.

Aside from San Diego's own Switchfoot hittin' the road with Nickelback (who always seem to receive more than their fair amount of undeserved hate; don't even front like you didn't have "How You Remind Me" on repeat in 2001), Alicia Keys is now a bonafide local as well! Keys and her husband, legendary beat-maker Swizz Beatz, purchased the sprawling La Jolla "Razor House" back in September 2019 for a cool $20.8 million. At least she won't have far to go to get to her SDSU gig.