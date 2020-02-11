belly up

Nothing Compares to Sinead

Sinead O'Connor returns to San Diego on Tuesday for an intimate show at the Belly Up

By Rosemary Bystrak

I guess I was in junior high when the music world was stunned by Sinead O'Connor. That simple video with the close-up of the singer belting out Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" changed music. At the time, we could just think it was a one-hit deal, but her influence -- and later controversies -- moved the needle and made us look at music and the world from a different perspective. From reviews of other shows on this tour, this is a triumphant return and should not be missed. Around town, Dashboard Confessional plays the first of two sold-out nights at the Observatory, or you can pick from a slew of great local shows, including Polux at the Casbah, Desert Lotus at the Merrow and Ikana at Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

  • Sinead O'Connor @ Belly Up
  • Dashboard Confessional Piebald @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
  • Polux, King Whisker, Blazing Jane @ Casbah
  • 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Desert Lotus, Sam Hears @ The Merrow
  • Ikana, Machine Politik, Sweet Myths @ Soda Bar
  • Goth Tiki Tuesday, with Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
  • Reggae Tuesdaze, with Kng Mkr, Bum Roots Project. DJ Lexy Love @ The Holding Company
  • Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
  • James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • Jazz Showcase @ Fast Times
  • Lost Monarchs @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
  • Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues
  • Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
  • Charlie Arbelaez Presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
  • Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
  • Don L's Piano Bar @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • West County @ The Kraken 
  • Open Vinyl DJ Night @ Til-Two Club
  • Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
  • DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
  • The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Big Time Operator @ Tio Leo's
  • Semisi Open Mic @ Wildwood Crossing
  • Open Open Mic Night, with Ash Foster @ El Dorado

