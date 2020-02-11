Nothing Compares to Sinead

I guess I was in junior high when the music world was stunned by Sinead O'Connor. That simple video with the close-up of the singer belting out Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" changed music. At the time, we could just think it was a one-hit deal, but her influence -- and later controversies -- moved the needle and made us look at music and the world from a different perspective. From reviews of other shows on this tour, this is a triumphant return and should not be missed. Around town, Dashboard Confessional plays the first of two sold-out nights at the Observatory, or you can pick from a slew of great local shows, including Polux at the Casbah, Desert Lotus at the Merrow and Ikana at Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020