Nothing Compares to Sinead

I guess I was in junior high when the music world was stunned by Sinead O'Connor. That simple video with the close-up of the singer belting out Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" changed music. At the time, we could just think it was a one-hit deal, but her influence -- and later controversies -- moved the needle and made us look at music and the world from a different perspective. From reviews of other shows on this tour, this is a triumphant return and should not be missed. Around town, Dashboard Confessional plays the first of two sold-out nights at the Observatory, or you can pick from a slew of great local shows, including Polux at the Casbah, Desert Lotus at the Merrow and Ikana at Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
- Sinead O'Connor @ Belly Up
- Dashboard Confessional Piebald @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
- Polux, King Whisker, Blazing Jane @ Casbah
- 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Desert Lotus, Sam Hears @ The Merrow
- Ikana, Machine Politik, Sweet Myths @ Soda Bar
- Goth Tiki Tuesday, with Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
- Reggae Tuesdaze, with Kng Mkr, Bum Roots Project. DJ Lexy Love @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Showcase @ Fast Times
- Lost Monarchs @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Don L's Piano Bar @ Martini's Above Fourth
- West County @ The Kraken
- Open Vinyl DJ Night @ Til-Two Club
- Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Big Time Operator @ Tio Leo's
- Semisi Open Mic @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night, with Ash Foster @ El Dorado