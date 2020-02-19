Livin’ Large With Lyle Lovett

Whenever Lyle Lovett comes to town -- this time with his Acoustic Group at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido -- he's always going to be the top pick. He's so funny, his stage banter is always on point, and he's one of the best songwriters working these days. Fortunately he usually comes back once a year at various venues, so you should definitely catch him at least once in your lifetime if you can. Around town, Missing Persons keep the '80s alive at Belly Up, and Little People brings chill down-tempo electronic music to the Casbah.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 19, 2020
- Lyle Lovett & His Acoustic Group @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Missing Persons, Diane & the Deductibles @ Belly Up
- Little People, Frameworks, Yppah @ Casbah
- Mr. Elevator, Triptides, Amerikan Bear, DJ Andrew McGranahan @ Soda Bar
- Maoli, CRSB, Doah's Daydream, DJ EDub @ Music Box
- Wild Yawp, Chris Avetta @ Whistle Stop
- 3rd Annual Galentine's Day, with Lady Killas @ Park & Rec
- Meager, LyfeCoach, Thread puller @ Space
- Los Retros, Kwe$t @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Rubber Biscuit, with DJ StackAly @ Til-Two Club
- Fish & the Seaweeds Psychedelic Wednesday @ The Holding Company
- Kes O'Hara @ Metl
- San Diego miniFEST, with Dave From Work, Tripodd By Frank, Bridge tha Gap @ Brick by Brick
- Sneaky Tiki Ukulele @ Fast Times
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" @ Balboa Theatre
- Jeff Moore @ The Kraken
- Jason J. Jenkins @ Wildwood Crossing
- Reggae Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Boss Jazz, with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- International Guitar Night @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Club Kingston presents African Postman, Rockaway Kings, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- Chance Tobar @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Murder of Five, Ophelia Vibe @ Navajo Live
- Feel Good Wednesdays, with DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic, with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Hank Easton & Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Wutang Wednesday, with Mr Hek @ El Dorado
- Open Mic, with featured artist Rutt @ 710 Beach Club