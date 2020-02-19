Livin’ Large With Lyle Lovett

Whenever Lyle Lovett comes to town -- this time with his Acoustic Group at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido -- he's always going to be the top pick. He's so funny, his stage banter is always on point, and he's one of the best songwriters working these days. Fortunately he usually comes back once a year at various venues, so you should definitely catch him at least once in your lifetime if you can. Around town, Missing Persons keep the '80s alive at Belly Up, and Little People brings chill down-tempo electronic music to the Casbah.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 19, 2020