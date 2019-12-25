Justin Bieber Announces San Diego Show

Beliebers just got the best Christmas gift ever: Justin Bieber has announced an upcoming tour, album and docuseries for 2020 — with a local tour stop scheduled for Pechanga Arena on Tuesday, May 26.

It's a zero-to-60 moment for the Canadian pop star after spending the last couple of years playing it low-key for the most part. Aside from a few collaborative singles (featuring DJ Khaled, Ed Sheehan, Gucci Mane and others), the multi-Grammy-winning artist's most newsworthy moments seemed to revolve around his relationship with Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and their subsequent marriage earlier this year (their official ceremony took place on Sept. 30).

In a short video titled "#Bieber2020" posted to his social media accounts on Christmas Eve, the multi-platinum star shared details about a docuseries set to premiere on Dec. 31, tour dates, a few snippets of new music — including the new single "Yummy" (out Jan. 3) — and an update on his forthcoming new studio album, which will reportedly be released in 2020.

No on-sale information is available for tickets to the upcoming tour at the moment, but visit JustinBieberMusic.com for more details as they're made available.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates

May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Aug. 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium