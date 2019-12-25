Justin Bieber Announces San Diego Show

Beliebers just got the best Christmas gift ever: Justin Bieber has announced an upcoming tour, album and docuseries for 2020 — with a local tour stop scheduled for Pechanga Arena on Tuesday, May 26.
It's a zero-to-60 moment for the Canadian pop star after spending the last couple of years playing it low-key for the most part. Aside from a few collaborative singles (featuring DJ Khaled, Ed Sheehan, Gucci Mane and others), the multi-Grammy-winning artist's most newsworthy moments seemed to revolve around his relationship with Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and their subsequent marriage earlier this year (their official ceremony took place on Sept. 30).
In a short video titled "#Bieber2020" posted to his social media accounts on Christmas Eve, the multi-platinum star shared details about a docuseries set to premiere on Dec. 31, tour dates, a few snippets of new music — including the new single "Yummy" (out Jan. 3) — and an update on his forthcoming new studio album, which will reportedly be released in 2020.
No on-sale information is available for tickets to the upcoming tour at the moment, but visit JustinBieberMusic.com for more details as they're made available.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium