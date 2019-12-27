Go Poolside at the Observatory

It's the last weekend of 2019, so while you may want to lay low and save up for New Year's Eve, I'd recommend taking advantage of Friday night with some of the really great music being dished out. The Casbah has a fun grab bag of locals like our pals Drug Hunt and Dani Bell, while the Major Minus bring a local funk vibe for the Holiday Hangover show at Soda Bar. If you love that West Coast swing, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy play Sycuan Casino, and "daytime disco" act Poolside return to San Diego with a headlining spot at the Observatory. It's going to be a fun night with lots of local options all the way down the list, so find your local haunt and bid adieu to what has been a supremely great year in music.
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019:
- Drug Hunt, Dani Bell & the Tarantist, Cumbia Machin, Lefties @ Casbah
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy @ Sycuan
- The Major Minus, Stints, Pucky Willis (fka the Wild Fires), VIRR. @ Soda Bar
- Poolside, Neil Frances, Katzù Oso @ The Observatory North Park
- Stick Figure, Iya Terra @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Swiss Rolls, Flower Animals, Uncle Ben's Children @ Ken Club
- Holiday Hangover Night 1 with Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience, Electric Duke @ House of Blues
- The Autopsies, the Deranged, Mad Cow Disease @ Tower Bar
- Full Crate, Chulita Vinyl Club, Ace Funk, Prvdnt (Hide N Go Freak) @ Music Box
- Black Friday- Goth Night with DJs Vaughn Avakian, Camilla Robina, Mario Orduno @ Whistle Stop
- Nathan James & the Rhythm Scratchers @ Pour House (5:30 p.m.)
- The Dreadnots @ Fast Times
- The Nightmare After Xmas with The Cure & Joy Division Tributes @ Blonde
- DJ Grimm and DJ L @ Bar Pink
- Mara Kaye: Blues Queen of Brooklyn @ Panama 66
- Club Sweat @ Space
- High Tide Society @ Belly Up (Happy Hour 5 p.m.)
- Euphoria Brass Band @ Seven Grand
- The Gregory Page Hovelian Show @ Lestat's
- Mojo Working @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Tim Norton (of the Moves Collective), Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth @ Winston's
- Cassie B Project @ Moonshine Beach
- Young Guns @ Moonshine Flats
- Kick-Stomp Ensemble @ De Oro Mine Co
- Christian Taylor @ The Rabbit Hole (6 p.m.)
- Mockery @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Thomas Nicholas Band @ The Holding Company
- EPIC XVIII @ Mother's Saloon
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Bachata Surf @ Pour House (9pm)
- Service Station Presents: Resolution @ The Merrow
- Apathy Cycle @ Bancroft Bar
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Digital Bath (Deftones tribute), Up the Irons (Iron Maiden tribute) @ 710 Beach Club
- Sophia Alone @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Totally '80s Band @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with Ayla Simone & EdRoc @ The Office
- Charles Burton Blues @ Mr. Peabody's
- Rosa's Cantina @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- The Unclaimed, Thee Allyrgic Reaction, Ron & the Reapers @ Til-Two Club
- Freeman Farewell Fiesta, DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
- Blue Largo @ Tio Leo's
- Jim Allen Band @ Renegade
- Funk’s Most Wanted @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- The Reflectors @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Sweet Soul Sister @ Navajo Live
- Turned Up, DJ Miss Dust @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino
- Grand Sonic Theory, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Trill Fridays @ Bassmnt
- Toga Party @ The Kraken
- Safety Orange @ Way Point Saloon, Ramona
- FNGRS CRSSD: Claptone @ Spin
- Johnny Deadly Trio, Chloe Lou & the Liddells @ Ramona Mainstage
- Supafly Fridsay with DJs Charlie Rock and KidRiz @ El Dorado
- NGHTMRE @ Omnia
- Kyle Flesch @ Oxford Social, Pendry Hotel
- DJ Mark Da Spot @ FLUXX
- G-Eazy @ Parq
- Winter Pleasure with Psilovybe, Nuno, Tripsy, Marziiano @ Kava Lounge