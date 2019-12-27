Go Poolside at the Observatory

It's the last weekend of 2019, so while you may want to lay low and save up for New Year's Eve, I'd recommend taking advantage of Friday night with some of the really great music being dished out. The Casbah has a fun grab bag of locals like our pals Drug Hunt and Dani Bell, while the Major Minus bring a local funk vibe for the Holiday Hangover show at Soda Bar. If you love that West Coast swing, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy play Sycuan Casino, and "daytime disco" act Poolside return to San Diego with a headlining spot at the Observatory. It's going to be a fun night with lots of local options all the way down the list, so find your local haunt and bid adieu to what has been a supremely great year in music.

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019: