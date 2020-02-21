Channel Your Inner Miranda

Friday night offers something for everyone with all your music bases covered. Country superstar, and sometimes controversial artist, Miranda Lambert rolls into town with a show at Viejas Arena. Meanwhile, Evan Dando has paired up with Jimmy Flemion, to resurrect his project the Frogs, after remastering their unreleased demo from 34 years ago. If you want to keep it simple, Strawberry Moons lead an all-star local lineup at Bar Pink, Austin's Drakulas bring garage-punk to the Ken Club, and Miami's Magic City Hippies want to get the party started at Belly Up.
Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
- Miranda Lambert, LANCO, Cody Johnson @ Viejas Arena
- The Frogs with Jimmy Flemion and Evan Dando, Heavy Hawaii @ Soda Bar
- Strawberry Moons, the Kabbs, Daggers 86 @ Bar Pink
- Drakulas, Spells, Jacob Turnbloom @ Ken Club
- Magic City Hippies, Maye @ Belly Up
- The Sleepwalkers, Shanghai's, Thee Sacred Souls @ Casbah
- Marujah, 2 Barbas 6 Ojos, Corporate Citizen, the Danger Field @ Manhattan Bar
- Fashion Jackson, Buddha Trixie, Bobbo, Fever Machine, Super Mars, Tommy Ragen @ Queen Bee's
- Dark Star Orchestra @ House of Blues
- F---ing in the Bushes @ Whistle Stop
- Lonely Boy + DGTL CLR, Oren, Hylas @ Blonde
- Willy Porter @ The Chapel at AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita)
- The Volclays @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd.)
- Wicked Echoes, Batlords, Midnight Block, the Mice @ Tower Bar
- Christian Taylor Band @ Park & Rec
- Clinton Davis @ Panama 66 (7-9 p.m.)
- Mara Kaye @ Panama 66 (5-7 p.m.)
- Minnesota, Eastghost, Thelem, Abelation @ Music Box
- Abhi the Nomad @ The Loft, UCSD
- Planet Waves, Michael Poyatt @ Metl
- Travelin Salesman, Farm Truck @ Black Cat Bar
- Soil, the Outfit, Silent Vice, Fused @ Brick By Brick
- Regional Justice Center, Bayonet, Tourist, Madrugado, Headcount @ The Che Cafe
- Bino Rideaux, Bluebucksclan, GMU @ Soma
- Fast Heart Mart @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Dubbest, Artikal Sound System @ Winston's
- John King Live @ Moonshine Beach
- Aaron Goodvin @ Moonshine Flats
- Cuarto Menguante @ De Oro Mine Co
- Vincent, Melvv @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Full Revolution @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- SM Familia @ The Rabbit Hole
- Whiskey Ridge, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Wise Monkey Orchestra @ The Holding Company
- Emergency Exit @ Fast Times
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Dragon Tree @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Nihilist, Monarch, Cut The Rope @ Pour House
- R&B and Friends: Soul of a Decade II @ The Merrow
- Rock Garden @ The Kraken
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Riotscene presents: Takers Leavers, Nights Like Thieves, Nature Talk + more @ 710 Beach Club
- The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Urban Gypsys @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with DJs Ayla Simone & Adam Salter @ The Office
- Tiki Tronic @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- The Well, Zig Zags, Stone Dead, Nebula Drag @ Til-Two Club
- DJ Freeman @ U-31
- The Groove Squad @ Tio Leo's
- Red Vinyl 45 @ Mr Peabody's
- Sterling Sylver Band @ Renegade
- The Bayou Brothers @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Funk Master with a Groove @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Silvermine @ Navajo Live
- Trill Fridays @ Bassmnt
- Now & Later with DJ Artistic @ El Dorado
- Front Left: Andreas Henneberg & Beth Lydi, Matt Egbert b2b Fraud @ Spin
- Troy Ave @ FLUXX
- Lost Kawz presents Rainforest [San Diego Debut] @ Kava Lounge