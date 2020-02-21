Channel Your Inner Miranda

Friday night offers something for everyone with all your music bases covered. Country superstar, and sometimes controversial artist, Miranda Lambert rolls into town with a show at Viejas Arena. Meanwhile, Evan Dando has paired up with Jimmy Flemion, to resurrect his project the Frogs, after remastering their unreleased demo from 34 years ago. If you want to keep it simple, Strawberry Moons lead an all-star local lineup at Bar Pink, Austin's Drakulas bring garage-punk to the Ken Club, and Miami's Magic City Hippies want to get the party started at Belly Up.

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020