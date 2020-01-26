2020 San Diego Music Award Nominees Announced

Every year, our local music scene gets a little slice of the red carpet treatment thanks to the San Diego Music Awards — and it's time to bask in it once again as the nominees have officially been announced for the 2020 SDMAs!

In addition to the lucky local acts now up for its 28 award categories, headlining performers at this year's ceremony have also been announced — and they include Switchfoot, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, Sully the Band, David Maldonado, Evan Diamond, the Sleepwalkers and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Richard Livoni (Blitz Brothers).

As with every year, the Best Of categories are decided by popular vote, while the Best Album categories are decided by the SDMA academy. We’ve been told more than once that occasionally winners are literally decided by a matter of a few votes, so when people say “every vote counts,” it very much applies to the SDMAs. Voting in each of the genre categories is open to the general public between Jan. 27 and Feb. 26 at SanDiegoMusicAwards.com.

Last year, Whitney Shay took home awards for Best Blues Album and Artist of the Year while Parker Meridien won Best Hip-Hop/Rap and Best Hip-Hop/Rap Album, respectively. Veronica May won for Best Pop Album, the Havnauts were awarded Best New Artist, the Frights took Best Indie/Alternative Album and Hot Snakes gathered up trophies for both Album of the Year and Song of the Year. [See our coverage of last year’s winners here.]

So log in, vote for your faves, listen to some artists you may not have heard and join in the fun at House of Blues San Diego on Monday, March 23, for the 29th annual San Diego Music Awards. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now at this link. As they've done for years, proceeds from the event are donated to fun the SDMF's "Taylor Guitars for School" program.

For more information and tickets, please visit the official San Diego Music Awards official website.

[Ed. note: SoundDiego's own Eric Page, Daye Salani, Rosemary Bystrak, Tim Pyles, Scott McDonald and Dustin Lothspeich are members of the academy, and SoundDiego is a yearly sponsor of the San Diego Music Awards]

The 2020 San Diego Music Awards nominees

Best Singer/Songwriter

Gregory Page

Joe Rathburn

Lee Coulter

Marie Haddad

Nick Crook

Nina Francis

Ryan Hiller

Best Jazz

Charlie Arbelaez

Danny Green

Ed Kornhauser

Euphoria Brass Band

Gilbert Castellanos

Joshua White

Sue Palmer & Her Motel Swing Orchestra

Best Jazz Album

Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth – "In the Cut"

Kamau Kenyatta - "The Elegant Sadness"

Mattson 2 - "Paradise"

Nathan Hubbard Trio - "This Stream"

Patrick Yandall – "When Its Hip"

Sean Hicke – "Sunflower Sutra"

Shambhu – "Lilac Skies"

Best Blues

Anthony Cullins

Black Market III

Casey Hensley

Mercedes Moore

Robin Henkel

Taryn Donath

Whitney Shay

Best Blues Album

Little Hurricane - "Love Luck"

Robin Henkel - "With Horns"

S. Mathias - "The Memphis and London Sessions"

Shane Hall - "West River Queen"

Chickenbone Slim - "Sleeper"

Sue Palmer - "Gems Vol. 2"

Wayne Riker - "R&B Thunder"

Best Country or Americana

Berkley Hart

Kimmi Bitter

MohaviSoul

Sara Petite

Stephen El Rey

The Donnis Trio

The Sleepwalkers

Best Country or Americana Album

Blind Mountain Holler - "Dark Daughters"

Calamity – "20 Years Here"

Joel Rafael – "Rose Avenue"

Levi Dean & the Americats – "Free and Untethered"

Morgan Leigh Band - "Stripped Down Live Acoustic"

The Sea Monks - "Gasoline"

Trouble in the Wind - "All the Boys"

Best Hip-Hop or Rap

Biggie Babylon

Choosey

Kwamé Badu

Narcoticz

Opoetik

Riston Diggs & Sly Beats

Vokab Kompany

Best Hip-Hop or Rap Album

Black Hesher - "Portals"

Bloodstone - "Gameface"

Cali Kev - "1-900-Cali-Kev"

Def Shon – "Throwback Music"

Finn McCool - "Maslows"

Parker Meridien - "The Bully Pulpit"

The Beautiful State - "Visitors"

Best Indie / Alternative

Aviator Stash

Fashion Jackson

Imagery Machine

Nights Like Thieves

Shake Before Us

The Hiroshima Mockingbirds

Wild Wild Wets

Best Indie/Alternative Album

Aviator Stash – "Prescribed"

Pinkeye - "Ipecac Suite"

Ready Set Survive - "Young & Dumb"

Via Satellite - "A Thousand Mountains"

Ten Bulls - "The Physician's Magician"

The Frights - "Live at The Observatory"

The Oxen - S/T

Best Pop

Birdy Bardot

Dani Bell & The Tarantist

Evan Diamond

Jonny Tarr

Mittens

The Spiritual Motels

Veronica May

Best Pop Album

Babydoll Warriors – "Love, Bite, Baby"

Chloe Lou and the Liddells - "Storybook"

Hummingbird Hotel - S/T

Larry Grano – "Ladies & Gentlemen, Introducing Larry Grano"

Le Chateau - "Picture This"

Lindsay White – "The Funeral"

Savannah Philyaw – "A Whisper in the Wind"

Best Rock

Author & Punisher

Band of Gringos

Beach Goons

Electric Mud

Elektric Voodoo

MDRN HSTRY

The Farmers

Best Rock Album

Alvino & the Dwells – S/T

Avenue Army – "Holding Steady"

The Paragraphs - S/T

The Schizophonics - "People In The Sky"

The Strawberry Moons - S/T

The Tourmaliners – "Tourmaline Dream"

Wicked Echoes - "The Fallacy of Finality"

Best World Music

B-Side Players

Cumbia Machin

Dubbest

Quel Bordel

Split Finger

Tribal Theory

Yale Strom & Hot Pastrami

Best World Music Album

Boostive - "Cream Supreme"

Buck O Nine – "FunDayMental"

David Maldonado - "Davicas XX"

Gaby Aparacio - "La Bella Vita"

Marujah - "Gypsy Noise Ritual"

No Kings - "Lost Weekend"

SM Familia – "The Journey So Far…"

Best Local Recording

Daytrip – "Come Alive"

Gary Wilson – "King of Endicott"

Sacri Monti - "Waiting Room for the Magic Hour"

Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - "Build Bridges"

Rafter - "A Sploded Battery"

Sahara Grim – "Abstracted"

Sluka - "Sophie Webber"

Best Live Band

Baby Bushka

Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact

Sully the Band

The Creepy Creeps

The Routine

The Schizophonics

The Spice Pistols

Best New Artist

Chunky Hustle Brass Band

Doom Bloom

The Shanghais R&B

Overfall

Sean Hicke

Famblood

Thee Sacred Souls

Song of the Year

As I Lay Dying - "Blinded"

Blink-182 – "Blame it My Youth"

Hirie – She Go"

Little Hurricane – Love Luck"

P.O.D. – Rockin’ With The Best"

Switchfoot – "The Strength to Let Go"

The Frets – "Naïve Adolescence"

Album of the Year

Blink-182 – "Nine"

Cattle Decapitation – "Death Atlas"

David Maldonado - "Davicas XX"

Hirie - "Dreamer"

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe - "Knomes & Badgers"

Mattson 2 - "Paradise"

Switchfoot – "Native Tongue"

Artist of the Year

As I Lay Dying

Earthless

Rebecca Jade

Slightly Stoopid

Switchfoot

The Frights

The Sleepwalkers