Calling All Animal Lovers: Send In Your Nominees for Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards

Is there an animal lover in your community who goes above and beyond to help shelter pets?

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are looking to honor dedicated animal heroes for the Clear The Shelters with the PAWSitively Good Awards.

Maybe it's a neighbor who takes rescue dogs to get their daily exercise, or a Girl Scout troop that collects blankets to keep shelter pets warm. Maybe it's a friend who always goes the extra mile to help an animal in need -- these people do whatever it takes to care for shelter animals and find them forever homes.

Nominate your local animal hero below and tell us why they are PAWSitively Good.

Nominees can be individuals, groups or nonprofits.

