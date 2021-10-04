Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experiencing Outages

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down Monday morning for users around the world, according to Downdetector.

The social messaging apps, which are all owned by Facebook Inc., were experiencing outages in multiple countries. It was not clear what was causing the disruptions.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Facebook apologized for the outage and said it was working to get the apps and services back online.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

The outages appear to have started around just after 11:40 a.m. ET and remained inaccessible.

The outage appears to also be affecting services that use Facebook to log in. Niantic, the software developers behind games like Pokémon GO and Ingress, said on Twitter that it is “looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information.”

Streamyard, a platform for live streaming events shareable on social media, also reported a "networking error that is affecting broadcasts connectivity."

Users flocked to Twitter to check whether others were affected by the outage.

