Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November

The cryptocurrency soared to a record high of $19,343 last month

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for 1st Time Since November
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, File
    This Dec. 7, 2017, file photo shows a visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency bitcoin alongside U.S. dollars in London.

    Bitcoin fell below $10,000 for the first time since November, with more than $36 billion of value being wiped off the cryptocurrency in the last day, CNBC reported.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $9,958.31 at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and was down almost 12 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. It recovered by 7:45 a.m. to $10,551.48.

    More than $36 billion of value was wiped off of the cryptocurrency in the last day.

    The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was Nov. 30. And last month, it soared to a record high of $19,343. However, bitcoin has since been on a gradual decline and is now down 48 percent from that all-time high.

    US Gymnastics Team Doctor Faces Victims of Abuse in Court

    [NATL] US Gymnastics Team Doctor Faces Victims of Abuse in Court

    The first of more than 100 women sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team physician Dr. Larry Nassar took the stand Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, ahead of his sentencing.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018)
    Get More at CNBC.com
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices