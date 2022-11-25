USMNT

US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless

The U.S. national team is playing a crucial game against England, a World Cup contender

By Mike Gavin

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner.

The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it required a full-extension dive in the closing seconds of stoppage time. England's Mason Mount fired a shot from the top of the box that forced Turner to dive to his right and swat the ball away.

On the ensuing corner kick, Turner caught the ball in traffic to bring an end to the half.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

England held possession for 61 percent of the half, placing five shots on goal.

The United States nearly took the lead in the 33rd minute after Christian Pulisic settled the ball and fired a left-footed shot that hit the top of the crossbar.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT 8 hours ago

How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match

USMNT Nov 23

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

The U.S. had six shots on goal in the half.

This article tagged under:

USMNTEngland
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us