US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless

The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner.

The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it required a full-extension dive in the closing seconds of stoppage time. England's Mason Mount fired a shot from the top of the box that forced Turner to dive to his right and swat the ball away.

On the ensuing corner kick, Turner caught the ball in traffic to bring an end to the half.

England held possession for 61 percent of the half, placing five shots on goal.

The United States nearly took the lead in the 33rd minute after Christian Pulisic settled the ball and fired a left-footed shot that hit the top of the crossbar.

The U.S. had six shots on goal in the half.