It feels like it’s over but it’s not over yet.

Despite two heart wrenching losses for Morocco and Croatia during their semifinal matches against France and Argentina, the two nations still have one last opportunity – the chance to claim third place.

Croatia has played a third-place playoff game once before in 1998 where they clinched a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, so this isn’t their first rodeo. But on the other side of things, this is Morocco’s first time stepping up to the plate – or should we say, this plate. We can’t immediately assume Morocco is the underdog here because the squad actually ran undefeated throughout the entire 2022 tournament until their fall to France on Wednesday.

Though we do have the final fixture between Argentina and France lurking the next day, which seems more important, this third-place playoff is equally as crucial to watch. Here’s how you can watch and stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup third place match:

When is Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Morocco and Croatia will face off on Saturday, Dec. 17.

What time is Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT (6 p.m. local time) at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

For Spanish streams go to, Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in Morocco vs. Croatia?

Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković is a pivotal point in Croatia’s defensive line. Livaković was faced with several penalty shootouts during his World Cup stint this year and he managed to save four of them, which landed him in record books alongside Harald Schumacher, Sergio Goycochea and Danijel Subasic for having made the most penalty shootout saves in World Cup history.

When it comes to Morocco, despite being ranked the world’s No. 22 squad, the team went undefeated in Qatar until their 2-0 loss to France during the semifinals on Wednesday. Similar to Croatia’s Livaković, we can say the player to look out for is Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou who has saved 39 shots so far. He saved two of three penalty shots taken by Spain. And as aforementioned, he had yet to let his team lose a single game until Les Bleus’ Theo Hernandez and Randal Muani dominated on the front line in the semis.