Christian Pulisic Listed Day-to-Day After Suffering Pelvic Injury During USMNT Win

United States forward Christian Pulisic is deemed day-to-day after the 24-year-old suffered a pelvic injury during the USMNT's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday that advanced the Stars and Stripes to the knockout stage of the tournament.

In a heroic goal in the 38th minute to secure the United States win, Pulisic crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and was taken to the hospital for tests.

The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed that Pulisic has a pelvic contusion and returned to the team hotel.

Yunus Musah, who celebrated his 20th birthday during the USMNT's win on Tuesday, said that injury is part of the sport but hopes for the star forward's return on Saturday vs. the Netherlands.

“Unfortunately, it’s part of the sport, ” Musah told NBC. “People can get injured and stuff and we weren’t happy to see him come out of the field like that.

“ He’s really hurt, but he’s with the group right now and hopefully he’ll be alright for Saturday. I don’t know yet, but I really hope and pray for him that he’ll be alright for Saturday.”

A video posted by the U.S. team showed that Pulisic celebrated with the team upon arrival to the team hotel.

the hotel was ROWDY when we got back 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xa5lBnDWO2 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 30, 2022

The USMNT is scheduled to face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET for a spot in the quarterfinal.