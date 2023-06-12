USMNT names 23-man roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

New interim manager B.J. Callaghan has made his first roster selection for a full tournament since taking over the post on May 30.

With the United States men's national team set to compete in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on June 15, the roster for the Gold Cup beginning later in the month was announced on Monday.

The Gold Cup doesn't feature the country's elite players, who will be competing in the Nations League. Instead, it is more of an infusion of B-team veterans and youngsters.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, for example, is the only regular starter who competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) and DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami) are the other three, though they didn't feature as prominently.

Here's a look at the full 23-man roster:

B.J. Callaghan names 23-player roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup » https://t.co/vZ2yOZqWJM pic.twitter.com/LKRTkOPK8L — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2023

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (Los Angeles FC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Midfielders: Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (Juárez)

Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (América)

The U.S. is in Group A with Jamaica and Nicaragua, while one of Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, or Sint Maarten will join via soon-to-be-played playoff rounds. The USMNT will open against Jamaica on Saturday, June 24.

Mexico has the most Gold Cup titles with eight, though the U.S. is just one behind at seven. The U.S. beat Mexico in the 2021 final 1-0, also with a B-team side.