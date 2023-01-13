World No. 25 Ajla Tomljanović had the win of her career beating tennis legend Serena Williams at the 2022 U.S. Open in the GOAT’s last tennis match of her career. But the Australian is still trying to figure out how she pulled off the iconic victory.

Nearly five months later, 29-year-old Tomljanović is getting ready to carry that momentum to the first Grand Slam of the year Down Under at the 2023 Australian Open.

“[It was] either do it that way or you’re going to lose,” Tomljanović told NBC Sports. “To this day, I don’t really know how I did it that well,”

Williams, who announced she was “evolving away” from tennis in August, had been playing the best fans had seen the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion play in a while. En route to her match-up against Tomljanović, Williams took down Montenegrin Danka Kovinić and No. 2 seed Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Additionally, Williams had been receiving the support of a lifetime from fans around the world, especially in jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadiums every other night for her last hurrah.

The showdown meant more to Tomljanović than simply being a U.S. Open third round. It was playing against someone she considered an idol growing up.

“Well, is it her last match? I mean, I don't know,” Tomljanović said. “Hopefully it is just because that all would have been for nothing.”

At the end of the three-set battle, the two competitors embraced one another with a handshake at the net. While expectations were low for the tennis legend to win the entire U.S. Open, there was a sense of disappointment from the crowds and from Williams herself.

“Trust me, Serena thought she was winning that thing,” Tomljanović said. “I don't think she was expecting to lose to me.”

All eyes were on Williams that night in Queens, ensuring a proper send-off after an illustrious 27-year professional career. Tomljanović was left on the side by her bench, receiving minimal attention for her monstrous victory.

“She's been, in a way, someone I looked up to when I was a kid, and it would have been nice to say a few words,” Tomljanović said about wanting to speak with Williams after the win. “She probably wouldn't care.”

Moving forward, Tomljanović is set to play at the 2023 Australian Open where she will gain direct entry into the main draw scheduled for Sunday, January 15.

While the Australian did not receive much attention in New York after taking down the tennis legend, one can only imagine the love and support she will be getting from fans Down Under very soon.

Tomljanović’s best performance to date at the Australian Open was reaching the second round four times. Last year, she fell to No. 8 Paula Badosa in the first round 6-4, 6-0.