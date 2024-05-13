San Diego FC is looking to make waves.

The latest MLS expansion team, which will begin play in the 2025 season, reportedly is in advanced talks with legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, Tom Bogert and Guillermo Rai of The Athletic reported on Monday, citing sources.

Ramos, who currently plays for La Liga side Sevilla, is set to become a free agent this summer and will not renew his contract, the report added. A deal is not agreed or finalized, but the 38-year-old center-back would be a designated player if he commits.

Ramos also has deals across the globe alongside San Diego, the report said.

A decorated winner, Ramos won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, along with two Euros triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

At the club level, Ramos won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, among other domestic trophies.

With Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos collected two league titles after his Madrid stint.

Ramos would be San Diego's premier signing, depending on other deals it completes ahead of the 2025 campaign. Mexican winger Hirving Lozano is another marquee name San Diego has been linked to.