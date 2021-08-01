Take a Trip to the Original Icon of Japan's Capital: Tokyo Tower

Standing at more than 1,000 feet, Tokyo Tower is Japan's second largest tower, trailing only the Tokyo Skytree.

Tokyo Tower, built in 1958, controls broadcast signals for the greater Tokyo metropolitan area. It was modeled after Paris' Eiffel Tower, but stands about 42 feet taller.

Visitors are allowed on the top deck, which provides 360-degree views of the city from 820 feet above ground. To get there, you take an elevator or walk 600 steps to the main deck, which is 492 feet above ground. That floor also provides 360-degree views of the city.

Then you can take another elevator to the top deck, which is covered in topsy-turvy mirrors and LED lighting effects.

On clear days, you can even see Mount Fuji or Tokyo's famous Rainbow Bridge on the Tokyo Bay.

For guests who aren't afraid of heights, there is also a virtual reality experience that lets you feel what it's like to bungee jump off Tokyo Tower.

