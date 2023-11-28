The Hall call? Former San Diego Charger Antonio Gates is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

When Antonio Gates first showed up in San Diego in 2003, he was an undrafted, unknown, who hadn't even played college football.

Now, he's one step away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gates was announced Tuesday as one of 25 semifinalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

🚨 NEWS🚨



The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to announce 25 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Class of 2024.



Full Story: https://t.co/sjzl2DDM4M pic.twitter.com/uiQaeEf79p — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 28, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Gates quickly went from a nobody to a fan favorite in San Diego. His number 85 Chargers jersey with "Gates" across the back were among the most prevalent in the stands at home games, and his easy going nature made him a perfect fit with San Diego Charger fans.

Gates skill set was also a perfect fit. Athletic, soft hands, great route running, physical and a capable blocker made him the ideal tight end for a Charger team with LaDainian Tomlinson and two great quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Philip Rivers.

After catching 24 passes his rookie season in 2003, Gates career sky rocked from there. When it was all over after the 2018 season, Gates held numerous franchise and NFL records.

Gates is the Chargers career leader in receptions with 955, receiving yards with 11.841 and touchdown receptions with 116.

Those 116 TD catches are 7th best in NFL history, and the most ever for a tight end. Gates is considered one the greatest to ever play the tight end position.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Gates was also a member of five All-Pro teams and is a member of the NFL's All Decade Team (2000-09). He was also honored on the Chargers 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Not bad for someone who never played college football. Gates played college basketball at Kent State University, before signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free-agent.

Gates played the majority of his career in San Diego, before retiring following the 2018 season in Los Angeles.

antonio gates belongs in the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/PnWLRPWfHx — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 28, 2023

In 2023 Gates was inducted into San Diego's athletic hall of fame, the Breitbard Hall of Fame. At that induction ceremony Gates was asked about eventually getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I try not to think about it, " said Gates. "That's the ultimate goal, that's the ultimate award you can receive as an individual. What's funny is I never thought about when I played, I just wanted to be the best Antonio Gates every week. When you tally up all those weeks, months and years, you get the opportunity to go into Canton one day."

If Gates gets in, he would be the 16th Charger in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 will announced February 8th. The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place August 1st-4th in Canton, Ohio.