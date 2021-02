The Padres' brightest star just signed an extension that will keep him in brown and gold for a long, long time.

The deal is for 14 years and worth $340 million, according to multiple reports.

14 years $340 million is a staggering level of commitment both in time & money from @Padres & Tatis. It’s also sure sign that a generational talent (Tatis) really trusts this Pads organization with how his whole career plays out. — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) February 18, 2021

At just 22 years old, Tatis Jr., affectionately called "El Niño," joins teammate Manny Machado in the $300 million contract club.