Tatis Exits Game After Appearing to Reinjure Shoulder

It is an agonizing sight for Padres fans, but one they have grown accustomed to seeing.

Fernando Tatis Jr. left the field in pain in the first inning of the Padres' game against Colorado Friday night. The superstar shortstop slid into third base, then immediately cradled his left arm in obvious discomfort.

Tatis was accompanied by a trainer and manager Jayce Tingler as he made his way out of the game.

Here's the slide that caused Tatis to leave the game.



Given his recurring left shoulder injury, obvious guess is that it's another subluxation of some sort.



He missed one game last time it flared up in June. Nine games in April. pic.twitter.com/KKL6rm6PWv — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 31, 2021

The 22-year-old's left shoulder was extended during the slide, in a position similar to others that have been cause for concern. Tatis missed nine games due to a shoulder subluxation that occurred on a swing in April. Last month he left in discomfort after extending his arm on the grass while sliding for a ground ball. The recent incident only kept him out of one game.

Tatis said the shoulder injury originated during the early portion of his professional career. Fans and reporters became aware of the ailment when Tatis aggravated it during a Spring Training game.

He and the team have been working to manage the issue in hopes of keeping the shortstop healthy. However plays like those we have seen throughout the season have put the shoulder in a compromising position, and caused Tatis to miss games.

