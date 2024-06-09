Snakebitten! Padres lose to Diamondbacks 9-3

After allowing 10 and 13 runs in the previous two games, it was the Arizona Diamondbacks turn to pile up the runs Sunday at Petco Park, as they used a 6-run 2nd inning to beat the Padres 9-3.

A Joc Pederson single plated 2 runs for a 3-1 Arizona lead in the 2nd inning. Later, a Lourdes Gurriel 2-run double increased the lead to 5-1. Then, a 2-run homer by Jack McCarthy was the final blow in the inning, giving Arizona a 7-1 lead.

Arizona scored 9 runs in the first 4 innings, 8 of the runs were charged to starting pitching Adam Mazur. The rookie right-hander pitched just 3 innings, allowing 8 runs and 8 hits in his second career start.

San Diego scored runs in the first 3 innings, 2 of them coming on solo home runs by Fernando Tatis and Jurickson Profar. For Tatis it was team leading 12th homer of the season, for Profar it was his 10th homer, as he continues to be one of the Padres best hitters through the first 3 months of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. extends his hitting streak to 15 games with a solo shot to dead center! pic.twitter.com/UGUdwx0gwX — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2024

With the loss, the Padres fall a game under to .500 to 34-35 on the season.

Next up, the Padres welcome the Oakland A's to Petco Park for a 3-game series.