San Diego State Officially Withdraws From Bowl Consideration

A streak that started in 2010 with Brady Hoke in his first stint as head football coach at San Diego State, has ended in 2020 with Brady Hoke in his second stint as Aztecs head coach.

The Aztecs streak of going to a bowl game in 10 straight seasons has come to end.

Aztecs football head coach Brady Hoke announced Wednesday evening that San Diego State has taken the program out of bowl consideration and has ended its 2020 football campaign.

The Aztecs were under consideration to fill openings created by Power 5 leagues not being able to fill all their bowl affiliations or teams opting out of bowl games due to covid concerns.

“Our guys have really been through a lot, I think more than any of us could imagine,” Hoke said. “They get to play a game they love, but with the uncertainty of being able to play in a bowl game we have made the decision that we will not play another game this season.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team with what they have been through and the commitment they showed to one another. Many of them have not seen their parents since May and we want them to have an opportunity to go home.”

The Aztecs bowl game streak started with a Poinsettia Bowl victory over Navy on December 23rd, 2010. Brady Hoke coached that team before leaving to be the Michigan head coach. Rocky Long kept the streak going by leading the Aztecs to bowl games for the next 9 years, culminating with the 2019 New Mexico bowl victory over Central Michigan.

The Aztecs, who are bowl eligible for an 11th consecutive season, end with a 4-4 record, including a 4-2 record in Mountain West play. The league record, its best since 2017, places the Aztecs alone in fourth place in the conference standings. Three of SDSU’s opponents are currently inside the top 25 of the College Football Playoff Rankings.