San Diego State men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher signs contract extension

San Diego State men's basketball head coach Brian Dutcher came to SDSU 25 years ago and he plans on being on Montezuma Mesa for a few more years.

Dutcher signed a contract extension that will keep him on the Aztecs bench through the 2027-28 season.

Dutcher, the 2019-20 USA Today National Coach of the Year, is in the midst of his seventh season as head coach at SDSU, since taking over for Steve Fisher. In 1999, Dutcher came to San Diego State as an assistant on Fishers staff.

Dutcher has won 21 or more games in each of his first 7 seasons and has accumulated 173 career wins with the Aztecs. Dutcher's 75.9 winning percentage s the best in SDSU basketball history.

There's no one we'd rather have leading our program!



Coach Dutcher has signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season!!

📰: https://t.co/ZoSJb3UyPN#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/0nPi9vAAiZ — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 6, 2024

San Diego State University announced the five-year extension with a press release Wednesday afternoon.

“I’d like to thank President de la Torre and Athletics Director John David Wicker for the opportunity to continue to mentor and lead the outstanding young men that we have in our program at San Diego State,” Dutcher said. “Our success began 25 years ago when my friend Steve Fisher came to The Mesa and along with my assistant coaches, we have built a program that competes on a national level every night. I got into coaching to affect the lives of young people and to be able to do it at a school and in a city I love, is all anyone can ask for.”

SDSU is coming off the best post season in program history, when Dutcher guided the Aztecs to the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship game, before losing to Connecticut.

This season SDSU is 22-8 with one regular season game remaining, Friday at home against Boise State.