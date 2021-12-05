San Diego State Football Earns Bid To Frisco Bowl

The San Diego State football team is going bowling, for the 11th time in 12 seasons.

The Aztecs will play University of Texas San Antonio in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl December 21st in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 4:30pm PT.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the SDSU Aztecs and the UTSA Roadrunners” said Sean Johnson, Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

The Aztecs finished the regular season 11-2, but came up short in the Mountain West Championship game, losing 46-13 to Utah St.

U-T San Antonio are 12-1 after capturing their first Conference USA title with a 49-41 win over Western Kentucky on Friday. UTSA’s 12 victories are a program record.

Both the Aztecs and Roadrunners are ranked 24th in different polls. SDSU is 24th in the final College Football Playoff rankings, while UTSA is No. 24 in the final regular-season AP Top 25 poll.

The Frisco Bowl is played in Toyota Stadium. It's a stadium and bowl game the Aztecs are familiar with, having played in the 20017 Frisco Bowl. San Diego State lost 27-0 to Ohio in that game.

San Diego State is back in a bowl game after seeing its streak of 10 straight bowl games snapped in the previous Covid abbreviated season.