Remarkable Recovery Continues for Alex Smith

In November of 2018, during an NFL game between Washington and Houston, Alex Smith suffered a leg injury that nearly cost the quarterback his life. Sunday, Smith's remarkable recovery continued when the Washington Football Team cleared Smith for football activity, activating him off the physically unable to perform list.

Smith can now be on the field when Washington begins full-pad training camp Tuesday.

Smith, 36, broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a November 2018 game, then developed an infection in the leg. Smith required 17 surgeries, and doctors not only worried about the possibility of his leg being amputated but also feared for his life.

Despite the odds against his return, Smith vowed to get back on the NFL field. His multi-year, multi-step recovery was captured during an ESPN documentary, which showed just how grueling and amazing Smith's comeback is.

In 13 years, Smith has started 161 games and thrown 193 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. If Smith is able to continue his comeback, he figures to be in the quarterback mix in Washington with Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.