Profar's latest monster night leads Padres to series opening win over Orioles

Comic-Con is happening in San Diego but on Friday night Jurickson Profar wore a cape in Baltimore.

The Padres All-Star smacked not one, but two home runs, including a 2-run bomb off Craig Kimbrel in the 9th inning to give the Friars a 6-4 win and their first 6-game winning streak of the season. There might be something about playing teams from The Beltway that gets Profar going.

In six games against the Nationals the left fielder smashed three homers and drove in 10 runs, including a walkoff at Petco Park that sparked some spirited conversations. In his first meeting with the Orioles he was even better, coming up with the biggest hits in the biggest moments.

With Baltimore up 2-0 in the 6th inning Profar unloaded on a Grayson Rodriguez offering, lofting a 2-run shot to right-centerfield to tie it 2-2 and send a jolt of energy through the Padres lineup. Manny Machado reached on an error and scored on a double by Xander Bogaerts, who scored on another double by Jackson Merrill to put San Diego on top 4-2.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

On what amounted to a bullpen day it was Adrian Morejon who faltered. The lefty who's been mostly very good in 2024 coughed up a solo home to Anthony Santander leading off the 8th inning. Ryan O'Hearn followed with a double and went to 3rd base on an infield single by Heston Kjerstad. That was enough to prompt Padres skipper Mike Shildt to ask Robert Suarez for a 5-out save.

Big Game Bob got a fly ball out from Ryan Mountcastle but it was deep enough for a game-tying sacrifice fly. In the top of the 9th catcher Luis Campusano singled, setting up Profar's heroics.

Profar summer going strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/IQWygHjWkX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 27, 2024

He ripped a fastball 431 feet to straightway centerfield and celebrated all the way around the bases. Suarez kept the O's off the board in the bottom half for his 5th win of the year, pulling the Padres into a virtual tie for the final National League Wild Card spot with the Atlanta Braves.