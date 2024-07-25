Padres

On Friar Podcast: Live from Oggi's! Dylan Cease Throws a No-Hitter!

Cease has been finding his groove, on Thursday he made history.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another live pod from Oggi's! Dylan did it! The second no-hitter in Padres history. The guys discuss his gutty performance. Was his day almost over after seven innings? And a couple Xander Bogaerts bobbles? Amazing! Plus, the Padres took series in Cleveland and Washington to start the second half. What does their stellar last week mean for the upcoming Trade Deadline?

