Point Loma High School Cancels 2021 Football Season After 1 Game

Point Loma High School officials announced they were canceling their 2021 football season after playing just one game.

Point Loma lost its first game of the 2021 Spring season 64-0 to Lincoln High School on Friday. Point Loma played that game with just 22 varsity players, many of whom were sophomores.

Point Loma head coach Joel Allen told NBC 7 that there were many factors that went into the decision, but first and foremost, he feared for his younger players' safety. Allen, who is in his first year as head coach for PLHS, said he felt it was "reckless" to continue playing and feared one of his younger players would be seriously injured.

On Monday, the school sent a letter to parents citing player safety concerns as the reason for canceling the season.

Point Loma football player Joaquin Quintanilla disagreed with the school's decision and said that the team didn't have any say. He posted about it on his Twitter account.

"The decision for Point Loma to end their varsity season was in no way a players (sic) decision," Quintanilla said. "And we as a team didn’t have any say in the matter, there was 1 official injury Friday night and I can assure that we are more then (sic) ready to play Friday night if we were given the chance."

Point Loma plays in the highly competitive Western League and has just 22 players on its roster.