Padres Take Down Arizona on Opening Day

The San Diego Padres took down the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Friday on Opening Night of the shortened 2020 season.

Eric Hosmer led the offensive attack going 3 for 4 with 6 RBI and Chris Paddack pitched 6 scoreless innings in his first-ever, and hopefully first of many, Opening Day start.

And that'll do it for Paddack.



In his first #OpeningDay start The Sheriff tossed six shutout innings, giving up four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. https://t.co/7Tf5Wm2QuN — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 25, 2020

Thank you, @Padres. My soul needed that. — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) July 25, 2020

The Friars handled business on the field, but outside the stadium, East Village didn't experience it's typical Opening Day buzz -- fans weren't allowed in the stands, or at the plethora of bars and restaurants surrounding the yard.

The coronavirus pandemic muted the buzz that would have electrifyied the streets.

“There’s just nothing happening today. It’s absolutely bizarre,” said one woman looking through a fence into an empty Petco Park.

If you're missing cheering on your favorite team, the solution is an MLB app called "Cheer at the Ballpark." It allows you to record yourself cheering for the team. The collective crowd noise is then pumped into Petco Park.

Whether Friday's performance was the start of the new normal for baseball in San Diego remains to be seen. The Padres and D-Backs are back at it again Saturday, first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

