Padres Take Down Arizona on Opening Day

By Rafael Avitabile

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 reacts after scoring on a Eric Hosmer #30 of the San Diego Padres RBI doiuble during the seventh inning of the Opening Day game at PETCO Park on July 24, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres took down the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Friday on Opening Night of the shortened 2020 season.

Eric Hosmer led the offensive attack going 3 for 4 with 6 RBI and Chris Paddack pitched 6 scoreless innings in his first-ever, and hopefully first of many, Opening Day start.

The Friars handled business on the field, but outside the stadium, East Village didn't experience it's typical Opening Day buzz -- fans weren't allowed in the stands, or at the plethora of bars and restaurants surrounding the yard.

The coronavirus pandemic muted the buzz that would have electrifyied the streets.

“There’s just nothing happening today. It’s absolutely bizarre,” said one woman looking through a fence into an empty Petco Park.

If you're missing cheering on your favorite team, the solution is an MLB app called "Cheer at the Ballpark." It allows you to record yourself cheering for the team. The collective crowd noise is then pumped into Petco Park.

Whether Friday's performance was the start of the new normal for baseball in San Diego remains to be seen. The Padres and D-Backs are back at it again Saturday, first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

