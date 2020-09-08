Padres Power Past Rockies

The San Diego Padres just keep on winning.

With Tuesday nights 14 to 5 victory over the Colorado Rockies, the Padres are accumulating some pretty impressive streaks.

The Padres have won 3 straight games, 7 of their last 10 games and 16 of their last 20. For the season, the Padres record is now 27-17. San Diego has the 2nd most wins in the National League, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the 3rd most wins in the Major Leagues, trailing only the Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

I’ll say again, & I’m sure I’ll say some more... I can’t believe after all those boring,bad @Padres teams recently, this exciting, winning, highly likable team finally comes along... & fans can’t enjoy it in Petco Park. Yet another shame of 2020. #PadresTwitter — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) September 9, 2020

In Tuesdays game, the Padres fell behind 3-0 in the first when Rockies 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado took Mike Clevinger deep for the 3-run homer.

But in the bottom of the 1st, the Padres got it back and then some. Wil Myers grand-slam was the big blow in a 5-run 1st inning. In the 7th inning, Myers hit his second homer of the game to give the Padres a 12-5 lead.

Austin Nola also homered for the Padres giving them 3 HR's for the game.

The Padres will look for the 3 game sweep of the Rockies on Wednesday when the two teams finish up their series at Petco Park.