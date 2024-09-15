Padres pound Giants to take series in San Francisco, pad NL Wild Card lead

When it all clicks like this, the Padres look like a legitimate World Series contender.

Joe Musgrove tossed 6.0 shutout innings and production came from up and down the lineup in an 8-0 win over the Giants on Saturday night. It's San Diego's second straight shutout in San Francisco and, with the Diamondbacks losing 15-8 to the Brewers, gives the Friars a 1.5 game cushion over Arizona for the top National League Wild Card spot.

Speaking of the playoffs, Musgrove looked like the guy who dominated the 2022 postseason, striking out eight Giants and allowing three hits with no walks. With him in complete control the bats had time to get going and once they did they did not stop.

Xander Bogaerts launched a solo homer in the 4th inning but the Friars blew it open with a pair of long rallies. In the 6th inning Luis Arraez singled home Donovan Solano (who had four hits including three doubles) and Manny Machado brought home two with a bases loaded single to make it a 5-0 Padres lead.

In the 8th inning the strung hits together again. Fernando Tatis Jr. singled home Arraez then Jackson Merrill doubled in two more to pump the lead up to 8-0. The first four hitters in the San Diego lineup had eight hits. The last five hitters in the order had nine hits. That's the kind of lineup length that could made the Padres extremely dangerous in October.

The Padres can sweep their longtime rivals on Sunday afternoon with Martin Perez on the mound against Giants rookie Landen Roupp.