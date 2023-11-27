Padres reveal plan to honor late owner Peter Seidler

The passing of Padres owner Peter Seidler was a devastating blow to baseball fans in San Diego and around the world. He made a lasting impact on the franchise, the city, and the game, making a real difference on his franchise in his adopted home town.

Now America's Finest City can honor the man for a life well lived.

The Padres, along with the Seidler family, have developed a plan to honor Peter and his legacy. On the weekend of March 22, 2024, Petco Park will host a public Celebration of Life. The exact day and start time will be revealed in the coming weeks but the Friar Faithful can go ahead and start clearing their calendars for that Saturday and Sunday.

In a nod to Peter's philanthropic work, the Padres Foundation is launching the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund that will raise funds for, according to the team, "impactful charitable projects that align with Peter's passion and devotion to the betterment of the city." Seidler was extremely hands-on trying to help the homeless in San Diego and donated to several other local organizations. The timing of this launch coincides with Giving Tuesday, and Padres fans can get the ball rolling early by visiting www.padres.com/legacyfund. All donations up to $1 million will be matched by the Padres Foundation, Padres players, Padres ownership, and the Seidler Family, meaning every $1 donated turns into $5.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Finally, they'll wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys for the entirety of the 2024 season (the design and location will be revealed before the start of Spring Training in February). It would be all too fitting if that patch was seen on the field at Petco Park as the Padres win the World Series, fulfilling Peter Seidler's dream of bringing a championship to San Diego.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.