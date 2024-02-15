Padres

San Diego Padres insiders share first impressions from Spring Training

Manny's early arrival and an unfinished roster are among the main storylines in Peoria.

By Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

How are the Padres looking in Peoria? We went to a few guys who follow the team very closely to find out.

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp caught up with AJ Cassavell (MLB.com), Sammy Levitt (Padres Radio) and Dennis Lin (The Athletic) for their first impressions from Spring Training, and some insight on top storylines in Peoria.

Manny Machado showed up early and is getting plenty of work in: "All signs are tracking for him to be ready for Opening Day."

Fernando Tatis Jr. is feeling more like himself: "He's obviously confident."

Who else will join Tatis in the outfield? More moves are inevitable: "It makes this season hard to project."

The guys share their thoughts on these and other topics.

This spring training marks the first time in a couple years that there aren't big questions surrounding the Padres star. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp reports.

