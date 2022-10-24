On Friar: The End of the Run – Questionable Decisions and Major Offseason Questions

What a ride. Unfortunately it came to a disappointing end over the weekend. The Phillies may have been the hotter team, but the Padres weren't without opportunities. Darnay and Todd discuss their big picture outlook on the season, and the big questions facing the Padres in the months ahead - including where Fernando Tatis Jr. fits. They look at Saturday and Sunday's losses and try to figure out how much blame Bob Melvin deserves for key calls that didn't go their way.

