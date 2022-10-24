Padres

On Friar: The End of the Run – Questionable Decisions and Major Offseason Questions

There is much to appreciate from the last few weeks, but plenty to scrutinize as well before turning the page to 2023.

What a ride. Unfortunately it came to a disappointing end over the weekend. The Phillies may have been the hotter team, but the Padres weren't without opportunities. Darnay and Todd discuss their big picture outlook on the season, and the big questions facing the Padres in the months ahead - including where Fernando Tatis Jr. fits. They look at Saturday and Sunday's losses and try to figure out how much blame Bob Melvin deserves for key calls that didn't go their way.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarManny Machado
