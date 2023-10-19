On Friar Podcast: Who Stays? Who Goes? Which Padres Will Be Around in 2024?

The Padres have some very important questions to answer heading into 2024. Juan Soto's future might just top that list. The guys discuss whether the club should pursue a trade or ride out the last year of his contract. What about Blake Snell? Or Trent Grisham? What happens with Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha? We take a look at who could still be around, and whose time in San Diego may come to an end.
