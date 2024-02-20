On Friar Podcast: What Have We Learned so Far at Spring Training

Darnay is back from Peoria and discussing with Todd what we've learned through the first week plus of Spring Training. An infield switch has made headlines - what do we make of Xander's shift to second? We'll soon see Joe Musgrove, Michael King and Yuki Matsui. What are we expecting once games start Thursday? The outfield is still short on bodies, so a move seems inevitable - right? Some thoughts on the young guys as well as what we heard from Eric Kutsenda.

